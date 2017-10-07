NYCC: Geoff Johns’ “Doomsday Clock” Details Revealed in Our Panel Recap

0

Jon Schnepp and David Griffin reveal what they learned at the Geoff Johns-led “Doomsday Clock” panel at New York Comic Con. Jon and David share information about the release date and some of the inspirations behind the comic.

DC Comic’s mysterious Watchmen/DC Universe mash-up, Doomsday Clock took the stage at New York Comic-Con yesterday where DC President and Chief Creative Officer Johns teased his twelve-part event comic series. Working with regular collaborator Gary Frank, the new series arrives thirty years after writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons published the twelfth and final issue of the groundbreaking “Watchmen” series.

Now, Schnepp and Griffin breakdown just what the panel revealed, along with an explanation of what Johns meant by saying the project will “take the philosophy, and the thematics and the tone of Watchmen, and some of the subjects they dealt with,” to merge them into the DC universe in a modern context.

Here’s the official panel description:

“Superstar writer and DC President & Chief Creative Officer, Geoff Johns returns to New York for an in-depth discussion on the must-read series coming this fall—DOOMSDAY CLOCK! Johns will discuss how it all began, starting with the acclaimed DC UNIVERSE: REBIRTH one-shot last May, leading to the seminal story beginning this November. This is a panel fans won’t want to miss!”

Doomsday Clock #1 hits shelves November 22, 2017 with the mysterious logline: “You are not prepared for what lies ahead within these pages, good readers.”

The countdown has begun. DOOMSDAY CLOCK from Geoff Johns and Gary Frank debuts on November 22 and the questions that were asked in DC UNIVERSE: REBIRTH will be answered. Or will they? Geoff Johns gives you a glimpse of what you can expect in this exclusive preview.