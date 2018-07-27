Geoff Johns Talks ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, ‘Man of Steel 2’, ‘Aquaman’ and His New Role at DC

0

-

While at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego, I got to sit down with Geoff Johns for an interview about a myriad of subjects. During the wide-ranging conversation, he talked about his new role at DC and why it changed, the status of Man of Steel 2 and his fondness for Richard Donner’s Superman, Patty Jenkin’s Wonder Woman 1984, what he learned from the Green Lantern movie that he wants to apply to the upcoming reboot, Green Lantern Corps, his thoughts on the Joaquin Phoenix Joker movie and creating content that’s not connected to a unified universe, James Wan’s Aquaman, writing Doomsday Clock, Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen series on HBO, and a lot more.

If you’re a fan of Geoff Johns work or just a DC fan, I’m very confident you’ll love what he had to say. Check it out in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Geoff Johns: