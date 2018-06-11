Geoff Johns Exiting DC; Will Write ‘Green Lantern Corps’

0

It’s been a bit of a tumultuous year for Warner Bros. when it comes to DC properties. There’s been a fair amount of behind-the-scenes upheaval and restructuring on a number of levels: Chairman Toby Emmerich installed Walter Hamada as the studio’s president of DC-based films production earlier this year; the division was originally created by the studio’s executive vice president Jon Berg and DC chief content officer Geoff Johns. Just last week, Johns’ boss and DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson exited the post, and this week, the high-profile anti-trust trial between the U.S. Department of Justice and AT&T, which aims to merge with WB and DC’s parent company Time Warner, will come to a decision.

Now as THR reports, Johns will be stepping down from his post as DC Entertainment president (which he’s held since only 2016) and Chief Creative Officer (which he’s been since 2010) in order to take on an exclusive writer-producer deal with both Warner Bros. and DC. The deal comes through Johns’ newly launched production banner Mad Ghost Productions where he’ll develop content for movies, TV, and comics that will allow him to continue working on current and reimagined properties while also coming up with new ones all together.

The first major project for Johns looks to be Green Lantern Corps, familiar ground for the DC Comics writer. Johns will not only write the screenplay but also remains as one of the producers on the feature film. He’s already writing and producing Wonder Woman 2 and currently has a co-writing and executive producing credit on James Wan’s Aquaman, opening this December.

Here’s what Johns had to say about the move:

“I took on a role at DCE because I love the characters and this universe more than anything. But, I want to spend my days writing and on set. I’m thrilled to get back to a more hands-on creative role. It’s a dream job on dream projects, reaching even deeper into DC’s vast pantheon of characters.”

And here’s what Emmerich said in response:

“Geoff is a super talented writer and truly embedded in the DC Universe and its characters. We’re thrilled that he’s returning to his passion and his roots as a writer and producer. And, it’s even better that he’s staying in our Warner Bros. family. We look forward to working with him on ‘Green Lantern’ and other projects going forward.”

Johns’ TV work includes co-developing, executive producing, and writing the first original series for the DC Universe digital service, Titans along with writing the Titans episode which will gets its own 13-episode original spin-off series for the streaming service. In the comics, Johns writing work includes “The Killing Zone”, a DC pop-up label that focuses on new, lesser-known, or dormant DC characters and titles; a new Shazam comic series scheduled for this fall; and a previously sideline project, a comic titled Three Jokers, drawn by Jason Fabok.

To fill the void on the comics side, current DC Entertainment publisher Jim Lee will take on the chief creative officer position. Lee will fold those duties into the ones he shares as publisher with Dan DiDio, a post which they’ve jointly held since 2010.