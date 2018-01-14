George Clooney’s ‘Catch-22’ TV Series Lands at Hulu

0

We first heard back in November that George Clooney would be returning to television to direct and star in a Catch-22 series, based on Joseph Heller‘s seminal novel. But at that time, the 6-episode adaptation didn’t yet have a network attached. Today, Hulu has announced that it has nabbed the series, continuing to build up their library of original series.

In addition to Clooney, the series comes from Paramount TV and Anonymous content, and is co-written by Luke Davis (Lion) and David Michod (War Machine), who will also executive produce. Clooney will play the role of Colonel Cathcart, the antagonist, obsessed with becoming a general, who continues to curry favor with his superiors by raising the number of missions it takes to fulfill a tour of duty.

In a statement released today, Hulu Chief Content Officer Joel Stillerman said that,

“Catch-22 is a rare story that has withstood the test of time, not only as a literary masterpiece, but as a story that still resonates in today’s political and social conversation. These are exactly the types of stories we want to be programming at Hulu, and we couldn’t be happier to partner with George Clooney, Paramount TV and this phenomenal group of creatives to bring one of the most well-known books of all time to viewers in a way that has never been seen before.”

Hulu has been a little hit or miss with its original content, but in this era of Peak TV it’s impossible to have complete loyalty to any one network or streaming service. There’s so much variety, and not everything will work. But, Catch-22 is one of my favorite books, and the project sounds extremely promising (especially in a limited, 6-episode format). Let us know what you think in the comments, and if you didn’t have to read it in school for some crazy reason (or just forgot because it’s been a long time), here’s the synopsis for Catch-22: