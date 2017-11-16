George Clooney Headed Back to TV for Limited ‘Catch-22’ Adaptation

0

George Clooney taking his talents back to the small screen for the first time in decades. The Oscar-winner is set to direct and star in a limited series adaptation of Joseph Heller‘s classic novel Catch-22. The actor and filmmaker launched his career on TV back in the late 80s and early 90s and went on to an Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated turn on E.R., but in the decades since, he’s become a bonafide movie star, sticking to the cineplex as an actor and director.

Catch-22 doesn’t have a network yet, but the six-episode series comes from Paramount TV and Anonymous content and is co-written by Luke Davies (Lion) and David Michod (War Machine), who will also executive produce. Per THR, the package will be shopped around to networks in December. Paramount TV and Anonymous Content have previously collaborated on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and Maniac, Epix’s Berlin Station, and TNT’s The Alienist.

Set in Italy during World War II, Catch-22 follows Capt. John Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier trying to survive the war. The novel focuses on the paradoxical requirements to be relieved from the near certain-death air missions, which mandated that airmen considered mentally unfit to fly were to be relieved from the mission, but any man who requested to be removed from duty was considered sane, hence the Catch-22. As Davis described to us last year, Catch-22 is “the great anti-war novel of the 20th century; a hilarious, mad, hallucinatory black comedy.”