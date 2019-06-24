George Clooney to Direct, Star in Netflix Sci-Fi Adaptation ‘Good Morning, Midnight’

0

Noted handsome quinquagenarian George Clooney has set his next directing project with an adaptation at Netflix of the 2017 sci-fi novel Good Morning, Midnight by debut author Lily Brooks-Dalton. Clooney will also star in the project, which has a script by The Revenant and Overlord co-writer Mark L. Smith. Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment will produce alongside Clooney and Clooney and Smokehouse Pictures’ Grant Heslov.

“Grant and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with this incredible project,” Clooney told Variety, who first broke the news. “Mark is a writer we’ve long admired and his script is haunting. We’re thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well.”

Clooney will play Augustine, a scientist isolated in the deep Arctic who communicates with a stranded spacecraft trying to make its way back to Earth. The still-untitled project will be Clooney’s follow-up to Hulu’s Catch-22 adaptation, where the actor also directed two episodes.

