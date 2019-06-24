George Clooney to Direct, Star in Netflix Sci-Fi Adaptation ‘Good Morning, Midnight’

Noted handsome quinquagenarian George Clooney has set his next directing project with an adaptation at Netflix of the 2017 sci-fi novel Good Morning, Midnight by debut author Lily Brooks-Dalton. Clooney will also star in the project, which has a script by The Revenant and Overlord co-writer Mark L. Smith. Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment will produce alongside Clooney and Clooney and Smokehouse Pictures’ Grant Heslov.
“Grant and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with this incredible project,” Clooney told Variety, who first broke the news. “Mark is a writer we’ve long admired and his script is haunting. We’re thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well.”
Clooney will play Augustine, a scientist isolated in the deep Arctic who communicates with a stranded spacecraft trying to make its way back to Earth. The still-untitled project will be Clooney’s follow-up to Hulu’s Catch-22 adaptation, where the actor also directed two episodes.
Here is the official synopsis of the novel, per Amazon:
Augustine, a brilliant, aging astronomer, is consumed by the stars. For years he has lived in remote outposts, studying the sky for evidence of how the universe began. At his latest posting, in a research center in the Arctic, news of a catastrophic event arrives. The scientists are forced to evacuate, but Augustine stubbornly refuses to abandon his work. Shortly after the others have gone, Augustine discovers a mysterious child, Iris, and realizes that the airwaves have gone silent. They are alone.
At the same time, Mission Specialist Sullivan is aboard the Aether on its return flight from Jupiter. The astronauts are the first human beings to delve this deep into space, and Sully has made peace with the sacrifices required of her: a daughter left behind, a marriage ended. So far the journey has been a success. But when Mission Control falls inexplicably silent, Sully and her crewmates are forced to wonder if they will ever get home.
As Augustine and Sully each face an uncertain future against forbidding yet beautiful landscapes, their stories gradually intertwine in a profound and unexpected conclusion.