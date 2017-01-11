$1 Billion George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Lands in Los Angeles

0

A Star Wars museum is not coming to Los Angeles, not officially anyway. Instead, George Lucas has opted to bring his $1 billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art to Hollywoodland, which won out over San Francisco’s rival proposal. The museum will feature pieces from Lucas’ private collection, including Star Wars memorabilia and artifacts from his other works, vintage photographs and even traditional paintings. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the museum is eyeing a May 4, 2020 launch, according to THR.

Garcetti also clarified that “this is not a Star Wars museum”, saying that “this is a collection of narrative art in a city that has the best storytellers and storymakers in the world. The best collection of Norman Rockwell paintings on Earth. Works from R. Crumb.” He closed out with this cringe-worthy appropriation of geek culture by saying, “‘Do or do not — there is no try. Today, we did it.”

While it’s certainly an ambitious plan and a gorgeous building in concept, I’ll be surprised if this thing isn’t marketed as the “Star Wars Museum” before long, unless the decision not to do so was made with the intent of keeping Disney’s hooks out of the museum’s finances. So it looks like Lucas fans should add this attraction to their future travel plans while Star Wars fans will have to wait for Disney to open their own installments in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Now if only the Star Trek museum could get back off the ground.

The museum’s board of directors released the following statement:

“After extensive due diligence and deliberation, the Board of Directors of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is pleased to announce plans to build the museum in Exposition Park in Los Angeles. We have been humbled by the overwhelmingly positive support we received from both San Francisco and Los Angeles during our selection process. Settling on a location proved to be an extremely difficult decision precisely because of the desirability of both sites and cities.”

Check out the the futuristic design of the museum, which will bring 1,500 construction jobs to the city plus 350 permanent jobs, courtesy of Chinese architect Ma Yansong: