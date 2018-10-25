George Miller to Next Direct ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

0

Three years after he burst onto the scene with the masterpiece that is Mad Max: Fury Road, filmmaker George Miller is finally firming up his next project. Per Deadline, Miller will next write and direct an original film called Three Thousand Years of Longing. The logline is being kept under tight wraps, but it’s described as “epic” in scope and is expected to start filming next year. Miller will produce alongside Doug Mitchell, and the film is currently being sold at the American Film Market—so we should hear a lot more soon as no doubt various major studios are vying for the rights to this one.

Fans may be curious as to what this means for those Mad Max sequels that Miller has been talking about ever since Fury Road was released. Miller is currently engaged in a court battle with Warner Bros. over a bonus that Miller says is owed to him that the studio never gave him. That has put those sequels in doubt, since they’d have to be made by Warner Bros., but Deadline notes that the legal dispute “has not closed the door on those movies,” so I suppose it’s possible Mad Max: The Wasteland could happen after all. Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron have both said they’re game to return, so we’ll see.

For now, though, it appears Miller is focused on telling a new original story, and I am 100% fine with that. Fury Road marked the filmmaker’s first live-action film since 1998’s Babe: Pig in the City, and he usually takes quite a long time between projects. So the three-year lag between Fury Road and Three Thousand Years of Longing isn’t actually that big, and I’m mighty curious to see what he’s put together here.

Miller had previously teased telling a smaller-scale story as his Fury Road follow-up, but it appears either those plans have changed or that project morphed into this “epic.” Regardless, Fury Road is one of the best films of the century so far and one of the best action films ever made, so as far as I’m concerned Miller can make whatever he wants and I’ll be there opening night.