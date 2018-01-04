Syfy Picks Up TV Series Based on George R. R. Martin’s Novella ‘Nightflyers’

0

More of George R. R. Martin‘s stories are coming to TV, but this one may not be what you were expecting. Syfy is ready to move forward with a series order of Nightflyers, based on Martin’s 1987 novella of the same name. Jeff Buhler (Jacob’s Ladder) penned the TV adaptation, and will executive produce alongside Daniel Cerone (The Blacklist) who is serving as showrunner. Martin will also have an EP credit, and Mike Cahill (I Origin) will direct the pilot.

According to a press release, Nightflyers “follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer – a ship with a small tightknit crew and a reclusive captain — in the hope of making contact with alien life. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other — and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.”

The series will star Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire) as Dr. Agatha Matheson, alongside Eoin Macken (The Night Shift) as Karl D’Branin, David Ajala (Fast & Furious 6) as Roy Eris, Sam Strike (EastEnders) as Thale, Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf) as Lommie, Angus Sampson (Fargo) as Rowan, Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship) as Melantha Jhirl and Brían F. O’Byrne (Million Dollar Baby) as Auggie.

Also of note, Netflix is co-producing the series with Universal Cable Productions, which will give Netflix the ability to stream the series internationally.

There’s notdate set for when production might start, and certainly not when we might see the series, but what are the odds it comes out before the final season of Game of Thrones? (Nightflyers is not exactly Game of Thrones in space … or is it?)