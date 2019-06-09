‘Elden Ring’ Trailer: A Fantasy Game from George R.R. Martin and ‘Dark Souls’ Creator Hidetaka Miyazaki

0

E3 2019 doesn’t officially start until June 11, but we’ve already got some mighty spicy looks at the next few years of video gamin’. Yesterday brought the first gameplay footage from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but today managed to top it with this two-second video of Keanu Reeves saying “cyberpunk” like Cookie Monster. Wait, sorry, no, today topped it with the epic trailer for Elden Ring for the XBOX, From Software’s game set in a fantasy world cooked up by A Song of Ice and Fire mastermind George R.R. Martin and Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Listen, I want ol’ George to finish those books as much much as the next person, but this actually looks pretty exciting, and it’s not like the dude is sitting there programming the game himself. As to what that game actually is? Hard to say, but a voice-over in the trailer gives off some Lord of the Rings vibes:

“I doubt you could even imagine it. That which commanded the stars, giving life its fullest brilliance. The Elden Ring, oh Elden Ring, shattered by someone…or something. Don’t tell me you don’t see it. Look up at the sky. It burns.”

Sounds bad! In a statement [via EW], Miyazaki called the world-building collaboration “a genuinely delightful experience and a source of wonderful inspiration.”

“The team is working hard to ensure that the world of ELDEN RING will be a fascinating place for players to explore, filled with peril and wonder from its furthest reaches to its lowest depths,” he went on to say. “This is a FromSoftware title through and through, rich in fantasy and RPG action. We sincerely hope you look forward to it.”

Check out the trailer below. Elden Ring doesn’t have a release date quite yet, but be on the lookout for more coverage out of E3 2019.