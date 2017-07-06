New ‘Geostorm’ Trailer Heralds the End of the World

0

Skydance Productions and Warner Bros. Pictures have unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming disaster film Geostorm, and it’s certainly a big-budget disaster movie. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Independence Day and Stargate producer Dean Devlin and takes place in a world where our weather has become so out of control that it’s now controlled by satellites in outer space. But when they start malfunctioning and creating “a man-made storm of epic proportions”, only one man can save the world: Gerard Butler.

This Geostorm trailer won me over. This movie looks so delightfully stupid that I feel like I have no choice but to see it. The plot looks like three movies smushed into one. There’s the weather disaster plot, the Gerard Butler in space plot, and there’s the kidnapping the President plot just for good measure. Here’s hoping that Geostorm is an idiotically good time.

Check out the first Geostorm trailer below. The film also stars Abbie Cornish, Ed Harris, Andy Garcia, and Jim Sturgess. Geostorm opens in theaters on October 20th.