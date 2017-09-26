New Tone-Deaf ‘Geostorm’ Trailer Uses Weather as a Weapon

0

I’m going to give Warner Bros. the benefit of the doubt on this one. They probably didn’t think that the release date for Geostorm, a special effects bonanza about an artificially generated worldwide natural disaster, would be following on the heels of three devastating hurricanes in the U.S., earthquakes in Mexico, and other natural disasters around the world. I also can’t really fault them for releasing the film since they’ve invested in its production and it’s ready to go; it’s the financially smart thing to do if not the emotionally correct one. And besides, you already lost me at “Gerard Butler stars as Jake, a scientist.”

Dean Devlin (writer/producer, Independence Day) makes his feature film directorial debut with suspense thriller Geostorm, starring Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Alexandra Maria Lara, Daniel Wu, with Oscar nominees Ed Harris and Andy Garcia.

Here’s the latest trailer for Geostorm if you’d like to take a look, assuming you have electricity and aren’t underwater at the moment:

Here’s the actual synopsis of Geostorm: