‘Gerald’s Game’ Trailer: Kinky Sex Goes Horribly Wrong for Carla Gugino

If you haven’t had your fill yet of Stephen King adaptations from The Dark Tower and IT, you’ve got another one headed your way at the end of the month. Netflix has released the Gerald’s Game trailer. Based on King’s 1992 novel, the story follows Jessie (Carla Gugino), who goes to a secluded cabin with her husband Gerald (Bruce Greenwood). To spice up their sex life, they try a little bondage where Jessie is handcuffed to the bed. However, Gerald has a heart attack and dies while Jessie is still handcuffed, and she must figure out how to survive both physically and mentally.

The movie looks delightfully twisted, and I have no doubt that Gugino, who is far too often relegated to supporting roles, can carry this picture. Additionally, while The Dark Tower and IT have offered some grander scope for King adaptations, I’m excited to see a thriller that’s mostly contained to one room and one character. It should make for a fun, twisted picture, and I’m a bit jealous of folks that will get to see it with a crowd when it plays at Fantastic Fest later this month.

Check out the Gerald’s Game trailer below. The film hits Netflix on September 29th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Gerald’s Game:

Breaking free will require more than keeping her sanity. Based on a novel by Stephen King, Gerald’s Game comes to Netflix on September 29. Only on Netflix.

And here’s the synopsis for King’s novel: