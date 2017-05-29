‘Get Out': Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya on That Alternate Ending

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With Jordan Peele’s fantastic directorial debut Get Out now available on digital download and Blu-ray/DVD, I recently sat down with Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya for another interview about one of the best films of the year. As I said when I first spoke with the two stars of the film, Peele crafted a film that balances equal parts terror and social commentary and he’s done it in a way that the characters aren’t making stupid movie decisions. It’s a great modern take on race in America, and I’m also extremely impressed by both his script and direction and really hope this is the beginning of a long career behind the camera.

If you’re not familiar with Get Out, the story finds an African-American man, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), traveling upstate with his white girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), to meet her parents played by Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford. While things start off great, the longer Chris is at the home the more he starts to notice things aren’t exactly normal.

When I sat down with Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya for the second time we talked about the box office success and what they thought would happen prior to release, the alternate ending (which is available on the Blu-ray), how they’ve been treated by the TSA since the film was released, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about, the Get Out official synopsis along with some images.

Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya:

Who was the one that got them to do an outdoor junket on the set of Desperate Housewives?

What was the dream box office number they thought about prior to release?

How have they been treated by the TSA since the film was released?

The alternate ending.

Did the success of Get Out lead to more meetings with studios and filmmakers?

Get Out official synopsis: