Bradley Whitford on Working with Jordan Peele on “Get Out’

Let me get this out of the way before we go any further: Jordan Peele’s directorial debut Get Out is fantastic and should be seen in theaters this weekend. Not only has Peele crafted a film that balances equal parts terror and social commentary, he’s done it in a way that the characters aren’t making stupid movie decisions and each scene flows organically to the next. It’s a great modern take on race in America. I’m also extremely impressed by both his script and direction and really hope this is the beginning of a long career behind the camera.

If you’re not familiar with Get Out, the story finds an African-American man, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), traveling upstate with his white girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), to meet her parents played by Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford. While things start off great, the longer Chris is at the home the more he starts to notice things aren’t exactly normal… I could go on more about the plot but the less you know the better. However, if you’re the type that wants to know more before going to see the film, you can read Matt Goldberg’s very positive review here.

Recently I sat down with Bradley Whitford for an exclusive video interview. He talked about his reaction to reading the script, being a fan of Jordan Peele, what it was like collaborating on set, how the film takes twists and turns you didn’t see coming and a lot more.

Check out what he had to say in the video above and below you'll find the Get Out official synopsis along with some images.