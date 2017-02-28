Let’s Talk About That Brilliant ‘Get Out’ Ending

0

Jordan Peele is having one helluva victory lap for his directorial debut, Get Out. Not only did his $4.5 million production just earn $30 million on its opening weekend, but it also did something that’s unheard of for a mainstream wide release: it maintained a perfect 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, that doesn’t mean that the horror comedy is a perfect movie, it just means that every single approved critic on their system recommends the film. And that’s no small feat. Officially, after that acclaim and the box office haul, Get Out is a phenomenon.

Centering on an interracial couple at the moment when Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) is meeting his white girlfriend, Rose’s (Allison Williams), family for the first time, Get Out updates Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? into an actual horror film. The horror starts for the lovebirds when Chris notices some strange things about her family’s black servants and their neighborhood friends—after being hypnotized against his will by her therapist mother (Catherine Keener).

Get Out is a film that you’ll be having a conversation about long after the movie finishes. The film is successful from beginning to end. It’s funny, it’s tense, it features two great performances from Kaluuya and Williams and Peele expertly creates a web of odd tension where you actually don’t know what is happening for the majority of the run time. But for me what elevates the movie to a “holy shit!” shelf is Peele’s reveal of what’s actually happening at the family estate. For the 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, critics had to dance around their enthusiasm a little bit to not give it away. But now that the movie’s out we can now get down to a SPOILER-filled discussion of the implications of the big reveal.

This is your last warning to not read any further unless you’ve seen Get Out. In other words, get out now if you don’t want anything spoiled.