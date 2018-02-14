‘Get Out’ Returning to Theaters for Free on Presidents’ Day

0

If you never got a chance to experience Jordan Peele’s brilliant social thriller Get Out on the big screen, another opportunity is on the horizon. Peele and Universal Pictures announced today that free screenings of the Best Picture Oscar nominee will take place on Presidents’ Day, February 19th, at 55 AMC locations nationwide. Each guest who requests a ticket on the day of the screening, at the participating location, will be given one free admission to the 7:00pm showing until the theater has hit capacity.

This is a pretty brilliant gesture, as there’s nothing quite like seeing Get Out in a packed theater—especially if the folks in attendance haven’t seen it before. There are plenty of gasp-worthy moments, and it’s one of those films that reminds you of the power of sitting in a dark room with a group of strangers, experiencing something truly special all together.

This is also a pretty smart strategy to keep the film in the conversation as Oscar voting is underway. Indeed, the film is the favorite to win Best Original Screenplay for Peele’s script, but very much could go all the way to a Best Picture win.

Markets that will be hosting the free screenings include Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Los Angeles, CA; Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, TN; New Orleans, LA; New York City, NY; Oklahoma City, OK; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Raleigh/Durham, NC; San Diego, CA; San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, CA; Seattle/Tacoma, WA; St. Louis, MO; Tallahassee, FL; Tampa, FL; and Washington, D.C.

For more information you can visit www.getoutoneyearlater.com. I highly recommend taking advantage of this unique opportunity.