Horror Haul: ‘Get Out’ Kills with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes; ‘The Witch’ Scores at the Spirit Awards

Howdy, horror folks! Welcome to another week in the happenings of horror and genre cinema. It’s all about awards season this week, which is traditionally not a peak moment for horror. However, horror’s still making itself heard this week with The Witch scooping up a couple of well-earned Independent Spirit Awards. At the same time, Jordan Peele‘s Get Out has become such a critical and commercial hit in its first week of release that the timely thriller has managed to find a foothold in the cinema conversation, even in the midst of all those La La Land hot takes.

Elsewhere, we’ve got some awesome behind-the-scenes Monster Squad shots courtesy of the great Stan Winston School of Character Arts (aka home to some of the best and most iconic creature creations in cinema history), a glimpse at Tom Savini‘s custom Jason Voorhees skin in Friday the 13th: The Game, a bloody claymation promo for the James Gunn-scripted The Belko Experiment, and a couple new additions to Shane Black‘s The Predator.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week, including the latest episode of Collider Nightmares, and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. Thanks for tuning in, and be sure to sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings. And be sure to let me know how you’re liking Horror Haul so far!

NEWS

The 10 Best Horror Films Steeped in Social Commentary

‘Untitled Jurassic World Sequel’ Officially Starts Filming

‘Alien: Covenant’: 5-Minute Prologue Reveals the Last Supper of the Covenant Crew

‘Castle Rock’: Details Emerge for Stephen King’s Upcoming Hulu Series

‘Alien: Covenant’ Cast Photo Reveals James Franco

Over 40 Hi-Res ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Images Preview Massive, Colorful Monsters

REVIEWS

‘The Girl with All the Gifts’ Review: Reviving an Undead Genre

‘Get Out’ Review: Jordan Peele Paints a Terrifying Picture of Modern Enslavement

INTERVIEWS

Jordan Peele on Balancing Terror and Social Commentary in ‘Get Out’

Mia Goth on Filming ‘A Cure for Wellness’ in the Most Haunted Place in Germany

Bradley Whitford on Working with Jordan Peele on “Get Out’

Mädchen Amick on the Surprising ‘Riverdale’ and How ‘Twin Peaks’ Was Shot as One Long Movie