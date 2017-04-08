This Week in Animation: New ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Anime Underway; ‘Your Name’ Hits Theaters

0

In This Week in Animation, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

As you can see, we covered a lot of animation stories on the site this week, especially since new season debuts for Rick and Morty and Archer popped up recently. New stories we didn’t quite get to include the announcement of a new Ghost in the Shell anime, the first teaser trailer for My Little Pony: The Movie, and news of a new Mega Man series coming to Cartoon Network. There’s also an animated miniseries in the works for Eisner Award-winning artist and animator Faith Erin Hicks‘ graphic novel trilogy, The Nameless City.

Returning series include Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time: Elements which will enjoy a four-night run, and Disney XD’s Season 2 of LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures. From the movie world, we have new clips from Teen Titans: The Judas Contract and Sparks: A Space Tail. And for fans of Trollhunters, we have a very special message from Guillermo del Toro you don’t want to miss!

For the latest animation stories we've already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below.