‘Ghost in the Shell': Watch Scarlett Johansson Battle Geisha Robots in a New 5-Minute Clip

0

Paramount Pictures has released a new five-minute clip from Ghost in the Shell and it looks like this movie has the potential to be some stunning Sci-Fi. This particular scene has been teased a lot in the trailers, but seeing it in action puts the film’s strange aesthetic into a new perspective. It really works, and controversy aside, everyone knows Johansson can sell the hell out of an action bit, and she’s like an A-list glue that holds all the madness of the sequence together. Director Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) has brought his eye for visual splendor, and with one of the most iconic animes of all time a source material, hopefully the characters and story will be as interesting as the imagery.

Check out the nutty looking action in the five-minute Ghost in the Shell clip below. The film also stars Pilou Asbækwith Beat Takeshi (a.k.a. Takeshi Kitano) as Public Security Section 9 founder and chief Daisuke Aramaki, plus Juliette Binoche, Kaori Momoi, and Rila Fukushima. Other Section 9 task force members include: Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara, and Tuwanda Manyimo. Ghost in the Shell opens March 31st.

ICYMI: watch an extended clip from #GhostintheShell from the beginning of the movie. pic.twitter.com/pk2YVOkqlL — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountUK) March 22, 2017

Here’s the official synopsis for Ghost in the Shell:

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, “GHOST IN THE SHELL” follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.

