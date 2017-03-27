New ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Footage Teases Iconic Anime Moments

0

Rupert Sanders‘ live-action Ghost in the Shell has gotten a lot of flak in recent months without the majority of theatergoers even getting a chance to see the film yet. With the film’s arrival in theaters this weekend, audiences will be able to decide for themselves whether that criticism is deserved or not. However, the release of some new footage from the Scarlett Johansson-starrer reveals that the cast and crew behind the adaptation is going to great lengths to bring some of the most iconic moments of the acclaimed anime to life.

Personally, I’d prefer Ghost in the Shell to ease up on the footage reveals since I’d actually like to watch the movie in the theater without having seen its major beats on YouTube, but man does this one particular sequence have me more excited to see the film. Fans of the anime will know it when they see it, and I totally expect the live-action adaptation to stop far short of the animated version’s full sequence, but it’s a nice inclusion nonetheless.

Also starring “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, Michael Carmen Pitt, Pilou Asbæk, Chin Han and Juliette Binoche, Ghost in the Shell opens this Friday.

Check out more iconic action sequences from Ghost in the Shell below:

The official synopsis for Ghost in the Shell is as follows:

In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to: her life was not saved, it was stolen. She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her and stop them before they do it to others. Based on the internationally acclaimed Japanese Manga, “The Ghost in the Shell.”

