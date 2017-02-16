‘Ghost in the Shell’ Fan Event Will Preview Exclusive Footage in IMAX Theaters This Month

Paramount Pictures, DreamWorks Pictures, and IMAX are teaming up to offer an exclusive preview event for Ghost in the Shell fans. The studios will unveil new footage from Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders’ highly anticipated adaptation in select IMAX theaters on February 28th at 7:00pm. In addition to seeing new footage from the film, fans will also receive a limited edition poster and have the opportunity to snap a photo in what’s being billed as an “experiential” photo booth.
The film is a live-action adaptation of a popular manga which was previously turned into an anime film. Scarlett Johansson stars as Major, a human who was saved from an accident and turned into a cyber-enhanced soldier to help combat crime. The sci-fi story twists and turns as Major seeks the truth behind her rebirth.
This IMAX event is only taking place in 14 theaters across North America, but you can access tickets right here. For everyone else, the film opens in theaters on March 31st. Check out the full list of theaters below.
Los Angeles – AMC City Walk
Miami – Regal South Beach
New York – AMC Loews Lincoln Square
Denver – UA Colorado Stadium 9
San Francisco – AMC Metreon
San Diego – AMC Mission Valley
Toronto – Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP
Baltimore – AMC White Marsh
Phoenix – Harkins AZ Mills
Las Vegas – Regal Red Rock
Seattle – Pacific Science Center
Austin – AMC Barton Creek Square 14
Calgary – Scotiabank Theatre Chinook
Vancouver – SilverCity Riverport Cinemas