‘Ghost in the Shell’ Fan Event Will Preview Exclusive Footage in IMAX Theaters This Month

0

Paramount Pictures, DreamWorks Pictures, and IMAX are teaming up to offer an exclusive preview event for Ghost in the Shell fans. The studios will unveil new footage from Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders’ highly anticipated adaptation in select IMAX theaters on February 28th at 7:00pm. In addition to seeing new footage from the film, fans will also receive a limited edition poster and have the opportunity to snap a photo in what’s being billed as an “experiential” photo booth.

The film is a live-action adaptation of a popular manga which was previously turned into an anime film. Scarlett Johansson stars as Major, a human who was saved from an accident and turned into a cyber-enhanced soldier to help combat crime. The sci-fi story twists and turns as Major seeks the truth behind her rebirth.

This IMAX event is only taking place in 14 theaters across North America, but you can access tickets right here. For everyone else, the film opens in theaters on March 31st. Check out the full list of theaters below.

Los Angeles – AMC City Walk

Miami – Regal South Beach

New York – AMC Loews Lincoln Square

Denver – UA Colorado Stadium 9

San Francisco – AMC Metreon

San Diego – AMC Mission Valley

Toronto – Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP

Baltimore – AMC White Marsh

Phoenix – Harkins AZ Mills

Las Vegas – Regal Red Rock

Seattle – Pacific Science Center

Austin – AMC Barton Creek Square 14

Calgary – Scotiabank Theatre Chinook

Vancouver – SilverCity Riverport Cinemas