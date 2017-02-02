‘Ghost in the Shell’ Super Bowl Ad Offers Better Looks at Batou, Kuze, and the Major

0

The Super Bowl plays host to the year’s best NFL teams, but it’s just as famous for putting the most expensive, ridiculous, and entertaining commercials on display. Some big properties from big studios may be avoiding the high cost of ad space during the big game, but Paramount Pictures is hoping to generate some buzz for its Ghost in the Shell adaptation that opens at the tail end of March. With that in mind, they’ve released a teaser version of the commercial which offers up new glimpses of some fan-favorite characters in action.

Starring Scarlett Johansson as The Major, Pilou Asbæk as Batou, with Beat Takeshi (a.k.a. Takeshi Kitano) as Public Security Section 9 founder and chief Daisuke Aramaki, plus Juliette Binoche, Kaori Momoi, and Rila Fukushima, and other Section 9 task force members played by Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara, and Tuwanda Manyimo, Ghost in the Shell arrives in theaters on March 31, 2017, and in Japan a week later.

Check out the sneak peek of the Ghost in the Shell Super Bowl spot:

They did not save her life. They stole it.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ghost in the Shell:

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, “GHOST IN THE SHELL” follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.

