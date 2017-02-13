‘Ghost in the Shell’: New Trailer Unleashes Scarlett Johansson’s Sci-Fi Heroine

0

Paramount has released a new Ghost in the Shell trailer. Starring Scarlett Johansson as The Major, Ghost in the Shell follows the elite team of Section 9 in their task to take out dangerous extremists and high-tech criminals. The live-action adaptation brings to life the classic manga written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow, and takes inspiration from the animated movies and series that followed the original 1995 anime.

The first trailer gave us just a brief glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming sci-fi action film, and at the very least, director Rupert Sanders is promising some exciting visuals.

What’s great about this new Ghost in the Shell trailer is we finally get a better look at the larger world Sander’s is trying to create. Since the film is nearing completion, Paramount is getting a lot more finished VFX shots which allows marketing to cut a more a trailer that shows the scale and scope of the film. I love the wide shot that opens this trailer and thanks to finished VFX we finally get a great look at Michael Pitt’s character.

Last year when the production was filming in New Zealand I got to visit the set and left very impressed. Hopefully this trailer sells you on what Sanders is trying to do with the material and how it’ll be more than just an action film. If you missed my recap of everything I learned on set you can read it here. You can also read my interview with Scarlett Johansson.

Check out the new Ghost in the Shell trailer below. The film also stars Pilou Asbæk with Beat Takeshi (a.k.a. Takeshi Kitano) as Public Security Section 9 founder and chief Daisuke Aramaki, plus Juliette Binoche, Kaori Momoi, and Rila Fukushima. Other Section 9 task force members include: Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara, and Tuwanda Manyimo. Ghost in the Shell opens March 31st.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ghost in the Shell:

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, “GHOST IN THE SHELL” follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.

For more on Ghost in the Shell click on the links below: