‘Ghost in the Shell’s Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han on Memorable Moments from Filming

With director Rupert Sanders’ Ghost in the Shell opening this weekend, a few days ago I sat down with Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han to talk about making the film. In our exclusive video interview, they talk about their reaction to the finished film, how a lot was done practically, memorable moments from filming, and more. In addition, Asbaek talks about the challenge of wearing Batou’s eye prosthetics.

If you’re not familiar with Ghost in the Shell, Scarlett Johansson stars as The Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out advancements in cyber technology. The film is loaded with an all-star international cast featuring Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Kaori Momoi, Rila Fukushima, Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara, and Tuwanda Manyimo.

Check out what Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han had to say

