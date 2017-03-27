Scarlett Johansson on Why She Wanted to Play the Major in ‘Ghost in the Shell’

0

With director Rupert Sanders’ Ghost in the Shell opening this weekend, a few days ago I sat down with Scarlett Johansson to talk about making the film. In our exclusive video interview, Johansson talked about why she wanted to play The Major, which sequence was the most fun to shoot and which was the biggest challenge, what it was like to film the iconic water fight sequence, working with Michael Pitt (he plays Kuze), and more.

If you’re not familiar with Ghost in the Shell, Scarlett Johansson stars as The Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out advancements in cyber technology. The film is loaded with an all-star international cast featuring Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Kaori Momoi, Rila Fukushima, Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara, and Tuwanda Manyimo.

Check out what Johansson had to say in the player above and below are some links to my previous Ghost in the Shell coverage and some images.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ghost in the Shell: