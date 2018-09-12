Exclusive ‘Ghost Light’ Trailer Unleashes a Shakespearean Curse

0

If you spend enough time in the theater, you’re bound to pick up a few superstitions. “Break a leg,” always keep the Ghost Light burning, and it’s “The Scottish Play” not Macbeth, thank you very much. If you fail to honor the traditions, you’re show might just go to shit… or worse. Such is the set up for the new dark comedy Ghost Light, which finds a troupe of theater actors besieged by “witches, ghosts and murder-mayhem” after an actor decides the superstitions are just a bunch of baloney.

Directed by John Stimpson, Ghost Light stars a delightful ensemble of familiar faces including Roger Bart, Carol Kane, Cary Elwes, Shannyn Sossamon, Danielle Campbell, and Tom Riley. Ghost Light will premiere at the LA Film Festival on September 22. Watch our exclusive trailer debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ghost Light: