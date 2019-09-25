Live-Action ‘Ghost Rider’ Series No Longer in the Works at Hulu

0

Sad news, Flameheads. (Not an official title, we didn’t have time to workshop it.) Variety reports that Hulu is no longer moving forward with its live-action Ghost Rider series, which was set to star Gabriel Luna as Marvel’s cursed-biker anti-hero, Robbie Reyes. Ingrid Escajeda (Sneaky Pete) was supposed to serve as showrunner on the series, which the report notes was ultimately nixed due to a “creative impasse”.

Luna first played the role on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where a season 4 arc saw Robbie Reyes team with the title agency to take down his evil uncle Eli Morrow (José Zúñiga) and his dream-making book from Hell, the Darkhold. During a recent interview, Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb discussed the decision to plant Ghost Rider on Hulu and not ABC, comparing it to creating the Daredevil series for Netflix.

“We never intended for it to be on ABC because we wanted to do a show that was more mature. Look, it has the weight in the best way that there had been a Daredevil movie, so that when there was a Daredevil television show, people knew the name. There was a lot of weight that came with the Daredevil movie that we had to shake off and prove ourselves that we could make a television show that became what it was. The good news is people love Gabe, people love the way that character works, the feature film levels special effects – and the part that’s really exciting is we’ll push it further. It will have a little fun that folks will really dig.”

No word on what this means for the other Marvel series in development at Hulu, including a Hellstrom live-action show and a slate of animated series like M.O.D.O.K., Howard the Duck, and Hit-Monkey. Loeb initially claimed Ghost Rider, Hellstrom, and two or three other shows would be paired into a mini-verse of sorts under the name “Adventures into Fear,” which doesn’t look too likely anymore.