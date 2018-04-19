Exclusive ‘Ghost Stories’ Clip Teases a Super Spooky Haunting

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from Ghost Stories, the spooky new horror anthology starring Andy Nyman, Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther, and Paul Whitehouse. The triptych film follows a cynical professor (Nyman), who has devoted his life to debunking the paranormal and exposing frauds and finds his world upside down when his idol recruits him for an investigation that challenges everything he believes. The challenge leads him to three inexplicable cases: a security guard (Whitehouse) who sees something disturbing while working the night shift, a young man (Lawther) stuck in a state of terror after a hellish car crash, and a man tormented by the spirit of his unborn child (Freeman).
Our clip centers on the security guard, offering a peek at his terrifying visions and the film’s chilling approach to crafting supernatural scares. Written and directed by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, Ghost Stories arrives in theaters and on VOD Friday, April 20. Check out our exclusive clip in the video below.
Here’s the official synopsis for Ghost Stories:
A debunker of all things paranormal, Professor Phillip Goodman (Andy Nyman) has devoted his life to exposing phony psychics and fraudulent supernatural shenanigans on his own television show. His skepticism is put to the test, however, when he receives a file of three chilling, inexplicable cases: a night watchman (Paul Whitehouse) haunted by disturbing visions as he patrols an abandoned asylum; an edgy young man (Black Mirror’s Alex Lawther) involved in a hellish car accident deep in the woods; and a wealthy former banker (Black Panther’s Martin Freeman) visited by the poltergeist spirit of his unborn child. Even scarier: each of the these macabre stories seems to have a sinister connection to Professor Goodman’s own life.