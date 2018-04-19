Exclusive ‘Ghost Stories’ Clip Teases a Super Spooky Haunting

0

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from Ghost Stories, the spooky new horror anthology starring Andy Nyman, Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther, and Paul Whitehouse. The triptych film follows a cynical professor (Nyman), who has devoted his life to debunking the paranormal and exposing frauds and finds his world upside down when his idol recruits him for an investigation that challenges everything he believes. The challenge leads him to three inexplicable cases: a security guard (Whitehouse) who sees something disturbing while working the night shift, a young man (Lawther) stuck in a state of terror after a hellish car crash, and a man tormented by the spirit of his unborn child (Freeman).

Our clip centers on the security guard, offering a peek at his terrifying visions and the film’s chilling approach to crafting supernatural scares. Written and directed by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, Ghost Stories arrives in theaters and on VOD Friday, April 20. Check out our exclusive clip in the video below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ghost Stories: