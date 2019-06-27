Paul Rudd Joins Jason Reitman’s New ‘Ghostbusters’

0

The cast for Jason Reitman’s upcoming Ghostbusters continues to expand. We previously reported that Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace would be on board along with the surviving members of the original Ghostbusters—Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver. Now we’ve learned that Paul Rudd has joined the cast.

Variety doesn’t have any details on Rudd’s role, but Reitman said in a statement, “I’ve been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ at Sundance. I’m thrilled he’ll be joining this new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.”

Plot details on the film are still scarce, but insiders tell Variety, “the story will be an extension of the original “Ghostbusters” and focus on a single mom and her family, with Coon playing the mom and Wolfhard playing her son.” The connection to the original Ghostbusters is unknown, but the important thing is that the cast isn’t all women, which is the worst thing that could possibly happen to the Ghostbusters franchise. I honestly don’t know how we ever recovered from four funny and talented women starring in a movie about busting ghosts.

The question now becomes whether or not this new Ghostbusters can be a hit. Although I like Paul Feig’s 2016 movie, I can admit that it underperformed at the box office, costing $144 million to make and only pulling in $229 million worldwide. So is the solution to that problem Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd with the original cast-members? Is that’s all that’s stopping people from seeing a Ghostbusters movie next summer? I’m not so sure. I think franchise fatigue is very real, and while I like all these actors, does the mythos of Ghostbusters need to continue? Obviously, it does for Sony Pictures, but I’m not so sure audiences are clamoring for it.

Check out Rudd’s video below confirming his involvement. Ghostbusters opens July 10, 2020.