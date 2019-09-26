‘Ghostbusters’ Returns to Theaters for 35th Anniversary This October

0

“Grab your stick! (HOLDIN’!) Heat ’em up! (SMOKIN’!) Make ’em hard! (READY!)”

Gather up your best ghost-bustin’ buds this October when Sony’s cinematic classic Ghostbusters returns to theaters for two nights only in celebration of its 35th anniversary. For the true fans out there, it’s also the 30th anniversary of Ghostbusters II, but apparently I’m in the minority when it comes to celebrating Lord Vigo, Scourge of Carpathia, the Sorrow of Moldavia, who, on a mountain of skulls, in the castle of pain, sat on a throne of blood. That’s as metal as it is uncomfortable, but I digress.



The original foursome of Peter, Ray, Egon, and Winston (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson) return to theaters courtesy of Sony and Fathom Events on October 6th and October 10th. Check out ticket availability here!

Watch the new trailer for the Ghostbusters 35th anniversary theatrical return below:

Suit up for classic comedy for this special 35th anniversary event!- “Ghostbusters” boasts an incredible cast led by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson as a group of intrepid paranormal investigators who go into business for themselves to rid haunted buildings of troublesome spirits, unaware that their endeavor could save the world. Written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, and Produced and Directed by Ivan Reitman, “Ghostbusters” also stars Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts and William Atherton. This event features an introduction with newly unearthed and rarely seen alternate takes!

