‘Ghostbusters’ Maze Set for Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2019

Something strange is coming to your neighborhood (if you live in the general vicinity of Orlando or Los Angeles). As usual, it’s a new year, new big-name gets for Halloween Horror Nights, the seasonal Universal Studios event where horror fans can step into the worlds of their favorite films and TV shows.

For the first time ever, Sony Pictures’ beloved 1984 classic Ghostbusters will be represented at the parks, in both Hollywood and Orlando, with immersive mazes that bring the film’s most iconic moments to life. It’s another big get for the event, though it doesn’t exactly come as a surprise that Sony would want people all-aboard the Ghostbuster nostalgia train with their upcoming reboot on the way. Last year’s Halloween Horror Nights event leaned into 1980s throwbacks, and with a Season 3-inspired revamp of the Stranger Things maze also on the books, we could be looking at another Peak 80s year.

Per the press release:

Ghostbusters has entertained generations with its comedic yet frightening tale of four paranormal investigators on their quest to eradicate supernatural threats from creating chaos throughout New York City. As the film marks its milestone 35th anniversary, guests will have the unique opportunity to live the action and terrifying scares they have seen in the hit film when it comes to life at Universal Studios’ “Halloween Horror Nights” in Orlando and Hollywood. In each maze, guests will follow in the footsteps of the Ghostbusters – Peter, Ray, Egon and Winston – as they venture through artfully recreated scenes from the film, including the firehouse, New York Public Library and the Temple of Gozer, as an army of ghoulish spirits, hideous specters and ectoplasm-dripping phantasms attack from every corner. As they delve deeper into the maze, guests will come face-to-face with an array of paranormal creatures, from the voracious Slimer to the all-powerful Gozer the Gozerian and in its ultimate destructor form – the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, to brave the demonic spirits and survive the night.

Ghostbusters joins previously announced mazes for Stranger Things, Universal Monsters Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, and the original maze Holidayz in Hell in Hollywood, and Stranger Things, Universal Monsters, and original mazes Nightingales: Blood Pit, Depths of Fear, and Yet: Terror of the Yukon in Orlando.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6 in Orlando and on Friday, September 13 in Hollywood. For ticketing information and more details, head over to the official Halloween Horror Nights website.