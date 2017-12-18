Paramount Sets Release Dates for ‘G.I. Joe’, ‘Dungeons and Dragons’, and More

0

Paramount is going all-in on the Hasbro business. The studio has set release dates for four new tentpole films inspired by Hasbro properties; G.I. Joe, Dungeons & Dragons, Micronauts, and an untitled Hasbro film.

First up is G.I. Joe, which will hit theaters March 27, 2020. Paramount previously released two films based on the Hasbro toyline with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura; 2009’s G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum and 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation, which brought in Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. Together, the films grossed more than $678 at the global box office. G.I. Joe is currently the only film scheduled for the date.

Seven months later, Paramount will release Micronauts on March October 16, 2020. Previous reports suggest that the studio is planning an interconnected universe between G.I Joe and Micronauts, which would also include Visionaries, M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand), and ROM. Paramount put together an impressive writers room to tackle the shared universe back in 2016, including Michael Chabon, Brian K. Vaughan, and a number of Marvel Studios vets.

Paramount has also set their film adaptation of the beloved table-top game Dungeons & Dragons for July 23, 2021. New Line released an ill-fated adaptation back in 2000, which starred Jeremy Irons and struck out with critics and audiences alike. The property has become a subject of legal battles over recent years, and Warner Bros. was set to move forward with their long-gestating adaptation after a 2015 settlement with Ansel Elgort in talks to star. It’s unclear if the new Paramount project will affect the Warner Bros. adaptation. [UPDATE: The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Warner Bros. is no longer developing their Dungeons & Dragons adaptation)