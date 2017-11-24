Gift Guide 2017: ‘Star Wars’, Superheroes, Video Games, and More!

0

Welcome to Black Friday 2017! If you’re smart, then you’re reading this all cozy, safe and sound inside your own home and you’re doing your first round of holiday shopping from your keyboard. (Smarter still, you’ve got all your shopping done already.) In order to help facilitate your clickable purchases, we’ve put together a list of gifts for the nerd/cinephile/comic aficionado/animation fanatic in your life, even if that person is you!

We’ve pulled these gift suggestions from the bread and butter of our coverage here, namely Star Wars, superheroes of all sorts, video games, and miscellaneous nerdery. There’s something here for everyone, whether you just want to surprise someone with tickets to Rian Johnson‘s upcoming Star Wars film, add another Harry Potter tome to your obsessed friend’s overflowing book shelf, or complete your own Funko collection with Pickle Rick. Check out ideas (and links) for all that and more below!