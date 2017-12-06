‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ Snares Sverrir Gudnason, Replacing Daniel Craig

0

Remember “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”, the first book in the worldwide literary hit the “Millennium” series that was just about everywhere with its iconic book cover back in the mid-to-late 2000s? Well that series is still chugging along despite author Stieg Larsson‘s death in 2004, with Swedish author and crime journalist David Lagercrantz continuing the adventures of investigative journalist/publisher Mikael Blomkvist and gifted hacker Lisbeth Salander. Larsson’s other posthumous releases, “The Girl Who Played with Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest” were adapted into Swedish-language films directed by Daniel Alfredson, which followed Niels Arden Oplev‘s original film adaptation. David Fincher‘s attempt to kickstart an English-language film franchise of the series fizzled out with 2011’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, starring Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara in the leads.

However, Sony is still pushing ahead with more “Millennium” movies. The plan is to skip over the Larsson book sequels and move to Lagercrantz’s work, starting with The Girl in the Spider’s Web and presumably continuing with the 2017 release, “The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye” if all goes well. Claire Foy had previously been announced as the heir apparent to take on the role of Lisbeth, and now we have word that Sverrir Gudnason (Borg McEnroe) will be replacing Craig as Mikael Blomkvist.

Variety reports that Gudnason will play the lead of the franchise reboot, his biggest role to date. The reboot will find Blomkvist struggling to make the Millennium mag marketable again when, lo and behold, a new mystery falls into his lap. The international entanglement, which features quite a bit of action concerning American organizations, inevitably involves Salander as the two leads cross paths once again.

The film also features an up-and-coming supporting cast. Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) plays Salander’s twin sister while Claes Bang (The Square) plays the film’s villain. The Girl in the Spider’s Web is on track to start production this January in Berlin and Stockholm, with a planned release date of October 19, 2018.