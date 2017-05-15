‘Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ Sequel Eyeing ‘The Crown’ Star Claire Foy for Lisbeth Salander

0

Claire Foy may be headed for quite the makeover. The Wolf Hall and Season of the Witch actress had a breakout year in 2016 after starring as Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix series The Crown, earning a Golden Globe and a SAG award, but it looks like Foy is going from royalty to goth-punk vigilante for Fede Alvarez‘s The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Variety reports that Foy is the top pick to take on the role of the hacker/investigator Lisbeth Salander, a coveted role that sent the studio on the widespread hunt for the right leading lady. Dozens of actresses were seen for the part, and the finalists reportedly came down to Felicity Jones and Foy, who landed the offer. However, there’s one hiccup that could cause a breakdown in the deal. Foy is also in consideration to play the female lead in Damien Chazelle‘s Neil Armstrong biopic First Man alongside Ryan Gosling. Per the report, no offer has been made for that role and there are other actresses in the mix but Foy is high up on Universal’s list of interested talent. Should that offer come, Foy may find herself in the position to chose between a starring role in a potential franchise starter, or aligning herself with a likely awards contender from Chazelle, who directed his last leading lady to the Best Actress Oscar.

No doubt, Salander is a tremendous role and an enormous opportunity for any actress. Noomi Rapace played the character in the original Swedish adaptation, launching her to international fame. Rooney Mara took over in the role for David Fincher‘s English Language remake, earning an Oscar nomination for her performance. Next up, the studio is looking to cast the character of Mikael Blomkvist, played by Daniel Craig in the 2011 film. Variety notes that the studio is expected to target someone with Craig’s starpower, though screenwriter Steven Knight previously told us Blomkvist has a smaller role in this film.

Based on the new novel by David Lagercrantz, who took over the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo novels after series creator Stieg Larson died in 2004, The Girl in the Spider’s Web comes from a script Knight (Eastern Promises), Alvarez, and Jay Basu. The novel follows Salander through another investigative team-up with Mikael Blomkvist when they uncover a web of government spies and cyber criminals with deadly stakes.

Here’s the full synopsis for The Girl in the Spider’s Web (via Amazon):