‘Girlboss’ Trailer: Netflix’s New Series Chronicles the Rise of Nasty Gal

Based on the story of Sophia Amoruso, who founded Nasty Gal, Girlboss is an adaptation of her autobiography by Pitch Perfect‘s Kay Cannon. Though Nasty Gal filed for bankruptcy this past year, Girlboss chronicles Amoruso’s rise from selling vintage clothing on eBay to creating her own site and fashion empire. The half-hour Netflix series stars Britt Robertson and will run for 13 episodes (and stay tuned for a review of the series from Aubrey Page before the premiere).
I’m not hugely impressed with this trailer, where Robertson feels weirdly cast as Amoruso. But even beyond that, Amoruso isn’t really portrayed as someone who you’d want to necessarily spend a season with — is she really a protagonist here, or just a self-serving young entrepreneur who is good at spotting vintage fashion and making a mint from it? Though the events of Nasty Gal’s bankruptcy shouldn’t color the enjoyment of the story too much, it does feel like it’s casting a distinct shadow over the proceedings. Maybe Season 2 will focus on Amoruso’s continued reinvention …
Check out the new trailer below. Girlboss premieres Friday, April 21st on Netflix.
Girlboss is inspired by the New York Times best-selling book #Girlboss by Sophia Amoruso, founder of the fashion brand Nasty Gal. The series centers on Amoruso (Britt Robertson), who began selling vintage clothes on eBay and, by the age of 27, had built the multi-million dollar fashion empire, Nasty Gal.
Girlboss is created by and executive produced by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect 1& 2, 30 Rock), who also serves as showrunner. Charlize Theron (Monster, Young Adult), Laverne McKinnon and Beth Kono of Denver & Delilah, Christian Ditter (How to Be Single) and Sophia Amoruso will also serve as executive producers. This is a Netflix production and there will be 13-half hour episodes.