‘Girlboss’ Trailer: Netflix’s New Series Chronicles the Rise of Nasty Gal

Based on the story of Sophia Amoruso, who founded Nasty Gal, Girlboss is an adaptation of her autobiography by Pitch Perfect‘s Kay Cannon. Though Nasty Gal filed for bankruptcy this past year, Girlboss chronicles Amoruso’s rise from selling vintage clothing on eBay to creating her own site and fashion empire. The half-hour Netflix series stars Britt Robertson and will run for 13 episodes (and stay tuned for a review of the series from Aubrey Page before the premiere).

I’m not hugely impressed with this trailer, where Robertson feels weirdly cast as Amoruso. But even beyond that, Amoruso isn’t really portrayed as someone who you’d want to necessarily spend a season with — is she really a protagonist here, or just a self-serving young entrepreneur who is good at spotting vintage fashion and making a mint from it? Though the events of Nasty Gal’s bankruptcy shouldn’t color the enjoyment of the story too much, it does feel like it’s casting a distinct shadow over the proceedings. Maybe Season 2 will focus on Amoruso’s continued reinvention …

Check out the new trailer below. Girlboss premieres Friday, April 21st on Netflix.

