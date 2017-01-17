‘Girlfriend’s Day’ Trailer Finds Bob Odenkirk Writing Cards & Solving Crimes in Netflix’s Comedic Noir

0

Though they have put together at least a half-dozen great TV series in their existence, Netflix has only produced one great movie thus far: Ava DuVernay‘s 13th. I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, Into the Inferno, and Beasts of No Nation are all solid overall, but they don’t completely legitimize Netflix’s branching out into original films the way that 13th, a movie that every single American should watch, does.

There are high hopes, however, for the movies they have coming up over the next two or three years, including Duncan Jones‘ Mute, Angelina Jolie‘s First They Killed My Father, and Adam Wingard‘s Death Note. And then there are a few coin-flips, such as Michael Stephenson‘s Girlfriend’s Day, which stars the inimitable Bob Odenkirk as a washed-up romance card writer who gets embroiled in a convoluted murder plot. The first movie that came to my mind was Inherent Vice, P.T. Anderson‘s most recent masterwork, but Stephenson, known for directing Best Worst Movie, has a bit more sobering style than the heedlessly audacious Anderson. You can check out the trailer below and

On one hand, the movie looks like a handsomely lensed lark, just moody enough to keep a consistent visual timbre and not tip into empty grimness. On the other hand, it looks a bit irrelevant and thin, though that doesn’t necessarily mean the movie can’t be entertaining. Either way, you can check out the trailer below before the movie hits Netflix on February 14th, a.k.a. Valentine’s Day.

Here’s the trailer for Girlfriend’s Day:

Here’s the official synopsis for Girlfriend’s Day: