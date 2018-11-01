Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Gladiator 2’ in the Works with Ridley Scott Directing

by      November 1, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly and Claire Lim discuss the following:

  • Deadline is reporting that Ridley Scott is moving forward on a sequel to his 2000 film Gladiator which starred Russell Crowe. Peter Craig is set to write the script for Paramount.
  • TheWrap is reporting that Ewan McGregor is joining the Birds of Prey film as its main villain, Black Mask.
  • In an interview with EW, Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff revealed that they considered ending the show with a trilogy of theatrically-released movies.
  • Voltage Pictures released an exclusive image of Jessica Chastain from Eve. Chastain is producing the film with Tate Taylor is directing it.
  • Blue Sky and Fox released a first trailer for Spies in Disguise, the animated film starring the voices of Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan and Rashida Jones.
fargo-season-3-images-ewan-mcgregor-michael-stuhlbarg

Image via FX

Related Content
Previous Article
Watch: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Reunite to Say 'Bad Boys 3’…
Next Article
James Wan's DC Streaming Series 'Swamp Thing' Casts Virginia Madsen
Tags

Latest News

Close