Movie Talk: ‘Gladiator 2’ in the Works with Ridley Scott Directing

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly and Claire Lim discuss the following:
- Deadline is reporting that Ridley Scott is moving forward on a sequel to his 2000 film Gladiator which starred Russell Crowe. Peter Craig is set to write the script for Paramount.
- TheWrap is reporting that Ewan McGregor is joining the Birds of Prey film as its main villain, Black Mask.
- In an interview with EW, Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff revealed that they considered ending the show with a trilogy of theatrically-released movies.
- Voltage Pictures released an exclusive image of Jessica Chastain from Eve. Chastain is producing the film with Tate Taylor is directing it.
- Blue Sky and Fox released a first trailer for Spies in Disguise, the animated film starring the voices of Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan and Rashida Jones.