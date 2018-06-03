‘Gladiator’ 4K Blu-ray Review: Is It Worth the Upgrade?

0

With the advent of 4K televisions with HFR, the possibility of upgrading older films to a more pristine home viewing experience has arisen. However, not every 4K transfer is made alike, and considering the higher cost of 4K Blu-rays, you want to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth. So we here at Collider plan to review a select number of 4K new releases to tell you whether the 4K transfer is worth the upgrade, what bonus features you can expect, and if the film itself holds up.

First on the list is Gladiator. So let’s get started.