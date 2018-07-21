Alex Ross’ Comic-Con Poster for ‘Glass’ Mixes Comics with Reality

0

On the heels of the excellent first trailer that debuted yesterday, Universal Pictures has also released a special Comic-Con poster for Glass, created by none other than artist Alex Ross. The film is, of course, the long-awaited follow-up to Unbreakable from writer/director M. Night Shyamalan, and comes fresh off the surprise ending of Split which revealed that that film takes place in the same universe as Unbreakable. In Glass, Bruce Willis’ David Dunn finds himself crossing paths with Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Prince once again, as James McAvoy’s The Beast serves as a formidable foe.

The one major addition to Glass is a character played by Sarah Paulson, who appears to be a psychiatrist of sorts who’s studying David, Elijah, and Kevin as they’re all committed to a mental hospital. In the context of Glass, all three are treated as if they have psychological disorders that convince them they’re superheroes. But as the audience knows, their powers are very real, and this clash of the real and the superhuman will make for some serious drama.

This poster does a tremendous job of teasing the battles ahead while also framing the fractured nature of both Kevin’s split-personality disorder and Mr. Glass’ brittle bones.

Get a closer look at the Glass Comic-Con poster below, which is available to purchase at Ross’ website or at his booth on the Comic-Con floor today. The film opens in theaters on January 18, 2019.