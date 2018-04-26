Movie Talk: ‘Glass’ Footage Promises a “Grounded Comic Book Movie”

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, M. Night Shyamalan previewed footage for his upcoming film Glass and called it the “first truly grounded comic book movie.”
- Lionsgate unveiled a promo poster and an official synopsis at CinemaCon for John Wick: Chapter 3 starring Keanu Reeves.
- LAIKA CEO Travis Knight announced that they are releasing a new stop-motion animated film to be helmed by ParaNorman‘s Chris Butler. The film will feature the voices of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, and Zach Galifianakis.
- Jamie Lee Curtis debuted the first footage of the new Halloween movie and gave a synopsis of the movie at CinemaCon.
- Disney unveiled two new images for their upcoming Christopher Robin movie directed by Marc Forster and starring Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell and Jim Cummings as the voice of Winnie the Pooh.
- Live Twitter Questions