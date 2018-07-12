Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: New ‘Glass’ Images and Plot Details Revealed

July 12, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:

  • Entertainment Weekly released new images and plot details for M. Night Shyamalan‘s Glass starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy.
  • Deadline is reporting that MGM is developing a sequel to 1987’s Robocop titled Robocop Returns with Neill Blomkamp set to direct.
  • Variety is reporting that Chadwick Boseman will produce and star in 17 Bridges with Joe Russo and Anthony Russo producing under their recently launched Agbo banner.
  • THR reports that Lebron James and his SpringHill Entertainment production team have sold a comedy from writer Steve Mallory to Paramount Players.
  • Studio 8 has secured the movie rights to Prophet and will be developing a live action adaptation of the the Image Comics character from Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.
  • Live Twitter Questions
chadwick-boseman-black-panther

Image via Marvel Studios

