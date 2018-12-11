‘Glass’ International Trailer Shows M. Night Shyamalan Ahead of the Superhero Curve

0

Buena Vista International has released a new Glass trailer. The upcoming conclusion to the trilogy M. Night Shyamalan started back in 2000 with Unbreakable and continued in 2016 with Split. The story pits the heroic David Dunn (Bruce Willis) against the villainous Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) with the enigmatic and devious Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) pulling the strings.

Watching this trailer, it sinks in how Unbreakable was so far ahead of its time, and deconstructing superheroes in a way that felt different from what Alan Moore had done back in the 1980s with Watchmen. Now that superheroes have gone mainstream in a big way, Glass feels like the payoff to Unbreakable in a really exciting way, and the only way this could be better is if Disney (which released Unbreakable) and Universal (which released Split) could find some way to partner on a re-release of the first two chapters of this trilogy.

Check out the Glass international trailer below. The film opens January 18, 2019 and also stars Sarah Paulson and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Here’s the official synopsis for Glass: