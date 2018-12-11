‘Glass’ International Trailer Shows M. Night Shyamalan Ahead of the Superhero Curve

Buena Vista International has released a new Glass trailer. The upcoming conclusion to the trilogy M. Night Shyamalan started back in 2000 with Unbreakable and continued in 2016 with Split. The story pits the heroic David Dunn (Bruce Willis) against the villainous Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) with the enigmatic and devious Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) pulling the strings.
Watching this trailer, it sinks in how Unbreakable was so far ahead of its time, and deconstructing superheroes in a way that felt different from what Alan Moore had done back in the 1980s with Watchmen. Now that superheroes have gone mainstream in a big way, Glass feels like the payoff to Unbreakable in a really exciting way, and the only way this could be better is if Disney (which released Unbreakable) and Universal (which released Split) could find some way to partner on a re-release of the first two chapters of this trilogy.
Check out the Glass international trailer below. The film opens January 18, 2019 and also stars Sarah Paulson and Anya Taylor-Joy.
Here’s the official synopsis for Glass:
M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone Pictures, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass.
From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast.
Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.