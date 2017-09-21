‘Unbreakable’ Actors to Reprise Their Roles for ‘Glass’

0

Leave it to M. Night Shyamalan to build an expanded universe out of a twist ending. He kept fans in the dark that Split was a backdoor sequel to his 2000 film Unbreakable, and now he’ll be tying the two films together with Glass, a title that references Samuel L. Jackson’s character, Elijah Price, aka “Mr. Glass”. Now it looks like a couple more Unbreakable actors will be signing onto the upcoming sequel.

THR reports that Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard are both set to reprise their roles from Unbreakable. Clark played Joseph Dunn, the son of Bruce Willis’ character, David Dunn. Woodard played Elijah’s mother. Clark recently played Werner von Strucker on ABC’s Agents of SHIELD and Woodard has appeared on episodes of The Leftovers, People of Earth, and The Blacklist.

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to reprise her role from Split, and Sarah Paulson is also on board in an undisclosed role.

It will be interesting to see how the film shapes up, especially with supporting characters coming back and Shaymalan getting to play with the passage of time. Even though Split was technically a sequel, we only got a glimpse of David at the end. With Glass, Shyamalan will have almost two decades of time to play with and to see how it has affected both Dunn and Price.

Filming on Glass is set to begin this month for a January 18, 2019 release.

Here’s the official synopsis for Glass: