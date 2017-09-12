Jason Blum Confirms ‘Glass’ as a “Very Different” Superhero Movie

0

After M. Night Shyamalan wowed audiences with this year’s excellent horror film Split, the big twist in this tale was the stunner of an ending, one that connects to his 2000 thriller, Unbreakable. It wasn’t long before Shyamalan revealed that not only did Split and Unbreakable exist in the same universe, but that a third film titled Glass would be next, following up on the events of the turn-of-the-millennium film starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson. It’s Jackson’s character, the villainous Mr. Glass, that the film takes its name from, but beyond that, we don’t very much about it.

Now, however, we have a little more insight into what sort of movie Glass is trying to be. During a 1-on-1 interview with Jason Blum while at Universal Studios promoting “The Horrors of Blumhouse” maze for The Purge, Happy Death Day and Sinister, our own Christina Radish got the inside track on Glass. The film is currently scheduled for a January 18, 2019 release. Blum also talked about another superhero picture of sorts, the long-awaited Spawn reboot from creator Todd McFarlane.

Here’s how those pictures stack up:

What can you tease fans about Glass? Would you describe it as a superhero movie? Jason Blum: Of course, it’s a kind of superhero movie, for sure. I do consider it that, yeah. It’s very different. I would say it’s not a Marvel movie, but a superhero movie.

Superhero movies are all the rage these days, as you well know, but a Shyamalan superhero film will be about as far from the Marvel-verse as you can get. We’re dying to find out more details about Glass. Unfortunately, we’ll probably have to wait until after Blumhouse Productions’ Insidious: The Last Key rolls out in theaters on January 5, 2018.

As for Spawn:

How will Spawn compare to current superhero films? Blum: This Spawn movie is a kind of superhero movie, but a very different kind of feeling superhero movie. I like the idea of low-budget superhero movies. It’s cool. Are you drawing from any specific story arcs from the comics? Blum: Yeah, for sure. Todd [McFarlane] is doing it. He’s directing it, which is very cool, so we definitely will.

Spawn is certainly a different kind of superhero; more of an antihero than anything else. And while the fact that this is getting made at all has me excited, I’m also concerned that “low-budget” and “Spawn” are being used in the same sentence. The 1997 film was made for a respectable $40 million but its mid-90s visual effects pushed the limits of believability. This is a character with a living cape and chains, an awful lot of hellfire, and monstrous enemies and allies alike. This doesn’t feel like a low-budget winner to me unless McFarlane & Co. have some very interesting tricks up their sleeves. We’ll know more once this one launches into production.

