‘Glass’: First Images Head to the Madhouse of M. Night Shyamalan’s Sequel

M. Night Shyamalan delivered one hell of a twist at the end of Split when he revealed that the film occupied the same universe as his 2000 cult classic Unbreakable. Now those worlds will fully collide in Glass, which will bring back not only James McAvoy’s villainous Kevin Wendell Crumb, but also Bruce Willis’ heroic David Dunn and Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price, aka. Mr. Glass.

Shyamalan and McAvoy tell EW that we’ll also be seeing more of Crumb’s other personalities along with some familiar faces:

“We get to spend some time with some new people that live inside Kevin,” McAvoy said. Those are not the only franchise returnees: Charlayne Woodard, who played Elijah’s mom, and Spencer Treat Clark, who played David’s son, also make appearances. “[They] play a big role,” Shyamalan teased to EW.

As for how Sarah Paulson’s character fits into all of this, she’s the psychiatrist treating Crumb, Dunn, and Glass. “She deals with people that think they’re comic-book characters,” says Shyamalan. “It’s kind of the modern-day equivalent of ‘I think I’m Jesus’ or ‘I’m an emperor.’”

Check out the first images from Glass below. The film opens January 18, 2019 and also stars Anya Taylor-Joy.