Universal Reveals the First Footage from ‘Glass’, ‘Halloween’, ‘First Man’ and More at CinemaCon

Last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, I got to attend the Universal Pictures presentation where the studio world premiered some fantastic looking footage from their upcoming slate of films. Some of the footage included M. Night Shyamalan’s sequel to Unbreakable and Split, Glass, David Gordon Green’s Halloween, Damien Chazelle’s First Man, the Peter Jackson produced Mortal Engines, the opening scene from J. A. Bayona’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and a lot more.

As someone that has been waiting for a sequel to Unbreakable since I saw the film so many years ago, I’m happy to report the Glass footage looked fantastic and featured some great stuff between Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson. In addition, Halloween, First Man and the Jurassic World sequel all looked like the studio and filmmakers got them right and I can see all of them making serious waves at the box office.

While I normally like to write about all the footage a studio presented and then also offer a video recap so you can pick how you’d like to digest the material, all I can do this year is share the video I recorded with Peter Sciretta from /Film after the panel ended.

For those who don’t know, CinemaCon is a convention where theater owners get a look at what the studios have to offer for the rest of the year, and where vendors can show new products for theaters to buy. It’s basically Comic-Con for theater owners. Besides showing off never-before-seen footage, the studios often bring the cast and the filmmakers. Over the course of a few days, Hollywood comes to Las Vegas and world premieres a ton of footage, trailers and even a few movies.

Check out what we had to say below and look for more panel recaps soon.