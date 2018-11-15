New ‘Glass’ Trailer Teases All-Out Comic Book Action

0

Glass, the upcoming sequel to M. Night Shyamalan‘s Unbreakable and Split, follows up on the misadventures of James McAvoy’s villainous Kevin Wendell Crumb, Bruce Willis’ heroic David Dunn, and Samuel L. Jackson’s manipulative Elijah Price, aka. Mr. Glass. A new trailer reminds us that this movie is indeed coming in just about two months, but it also ramps up the intense comic-book action audiences everywhere are in store for. We’re sold and we need see no more.

Glass opens January 18, 2019 and also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard.

Check out the new look at Glass below:

Here’s your official synopsis for Glass:

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men. This riveting culmination of his worldwide blockbusters will be produced by Shyamalan and Jason Blum, who also produced the writer/director’s previous two films for Universal. They produce again with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock, and Steven Schneider, who will executive produce.

And here’s a list of our recent write-ups for those of you who want to get caught up: