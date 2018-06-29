First Teaser Poster for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’ Brings Three Super Forces Together

0

In a welcome surprise, the first teaser poster for Glass has been released online far in advance of the film’s January 2019 release date. Indeed, M. Night Shyamalan pulled off his greatest twist since The Sixth Sense with his 2016 horror film Split, which turned out to be set in the Unbreakable universe, leading to the long-awaited Unbreakable sequel. Given the immense success of that James McAvoy-led film, Touchstone Pictures gave the go-ahead to finally produce Unbreakable 2 with Universal Pictures—the studio behind Split—distributing, and now the first Glass poster has been revealed to the world.

The film—which could also reasonably be referred to as Split 2—brings back Bruce Willis as David Dunn, a former college football prodigy with superhuman strength, stamina, and invulnerability who was trained by Samuel L. Jackson’s fragile Elijah Price, who as we all known turned out to be the supervillain of Unbreakable. Now with McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb—a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder with 24 distinct personalities—on the lose, the paths of David, Mr. Glass, and The Beast converge.

This teaser poster is pretty incredible, offering a tremendous use of color while also providing a bit of a reveal in terms of where the story takes us. At the end of Split, we saw David Dunn watching the news from a diner, but in this teaser poster he appears to be incarcerated. We also see the Mr. Glass is institutionalized, while The Beast is either free or somewhere in between.

I love the color scheme here, and while the palette for Split was pretty muted, I’m hoping this means Shyamalan is bringing a new aesthetic to the series with Glass. This is one of the most unlikely superhero trilogies ever made, but many rightly point to Unbreakable as a highpoint of the genre, so I can’t wait to see some of Glass in action. In revealing the poster on Twitter, Shyamalan also announced the film will be at Comic-Con on July 20th, where he seemed to insinuate the first trailer will debut.

For now, check out the Glass poster below. The film opens in theaters on January 18th.